Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Chad Dukes at Duck Donuts

Friday

Sep 8, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

3610-F King St
Alexandria, VA 22302 Map

More Info

Join Chad Dukes and the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at the Duck Donuts in Alexandria on September 8th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Outer Banks staple is now serving their fresh, made-to-order donuts across the DMV with locations in Rockville, Herndon, Fairfax and more!

Stop by to chat with Chad Dukes and win cool prizes from the 106.7 The Fan Street Team!
Duck Donuts

