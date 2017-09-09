Join 106.7 The Fan on September 9th at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Alexandria for the Travis Manion Foundation's 9/11 Heroes Run.



Help us honor the heroes who proudly serve our community today, and the nearly 3000 lives that were lost during the 9/11 attacks.



The 9/11 Heroes Run 5k +1M fun run/walk welcomes runners and walkers of all levels and of all ages. Events take place all over the world, on or near September 11th, and are 100% organized by local community volunteers. It is the perfect opportunity for your community to personally come out and thank your local veterans, their families, and first responders in an annual, fun, and family friendly environment!



Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.



For more information, including registration, sponsorship, donations, and fundraising opportunities, visit the website below.