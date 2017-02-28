106.7 The Fan | Chad Dukes vs. The World at Ragtime
Join 106.7 The Fan at Ragtime in Arlington on February 28th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as we broadcast live with Chad Dukes vs. The World!
Ragtime - Stop by for a good time, anytime! Featuring Raw Bar Thursday's beginning at 4 p.m, followed by live acoustic music every Thursday starting at 9:30 p.m.
