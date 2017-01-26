Washington Events

Chad Dukes vs The World at Rhodeside Grill

Thursday

Jan 26, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

1836 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan at Rhodeside Grill in Arlington on January 26th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as we broadcast live with Chad Dukes vs. The World!

Rhodeside Grill, good times and good food just down the Rhode! Visit for Raw Bar Thursday's - beginning at 4pm followed by Live acoustic music every Thursday starting at 9:30 p.m.

