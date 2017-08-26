106.7 The Fan | The Sports Junkies Summer Dress Party
Saturday
Aug 26, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitlow's on Wilson
2854 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201 Map
More Info
Join The Sports Junkies and 106.7 The Fan for our Summer Dress Party on Saturday, August 26th starting at 4 p.m. at Whitlow's on Wilson.
Located in Clarendon, Whitlow’s offers something for everyone from; half price burgers, rooftop tiki bar, Saturday and Sunday brunch, pool tables, private events/catering and more Visit Whitlows.com for more information. “Whitlow’s, good times with good friends.”
Brought to you by Corona - find your beach, and Milagros Tequila - World Class Tequila.
Located in Clarendon, Whitlow’s offers something for everyone from; half price burgers, rooftop tiki bar, Saturday and Sunday brunch, pool tables, private events/catering and more Visit Whitlows.com for more information. “Whitlow’s, good times with good friends.”
Brought to you by Corona - find your beach, and Milagros Tequila - World Class Tequila.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business