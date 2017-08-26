Join The Sports Junkies and 106.7 The Fan for our Summer Dress Party on Saturday, August 26th starting at 4 p.m. at Whitlow's on Wilson.



Located in Clarendon, Whitlow’s offers something for everyone from; half price burgers, rooftop tiki bar, Saturday and Sunday brunch, pool tables, private events/catering and more Visit Whitlows.com for more information. “Whitlow’s, good times with good friends.”



Brought to you by Corona - find your beach, and Milagros Tequila - World Class Tequila.