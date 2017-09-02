Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Virginia Tech Football Kickoff Pep Rally

Saturday

Sep 2, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

3181 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan and the Virginia Tech Alumni Association's National Capital Region at Spider Kelly's in Arlington on September 2nd as we kick off the countdown to the 2017 Hokie Season with Tech Talk Live.

Catch the live broadcast of Tech Talk Live starting at 5:30 p.m, and enjoy the pregame social from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Arcade Fire

Demand it!

Bon Iver

Demand it!

Iron & Wine

Demand it!

The Shins

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen