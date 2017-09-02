106.7 The Fan | Virginia Tech Football Kickoff Pep Rally
Join 106.7 The Fan and the Virginia Tech Alumni Association's National Capital Region at Spider Kelly's in Arlington on September 2nd as we kick off the countdown to the 2017 Hokie Season with Tech Talk Live.
Catch the live broadcast of Tech Talk Live starting at 5:30 p.m, and enjoy the pregame social from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
