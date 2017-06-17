106.7 The Fan | ACES Foundation Bowling Benefit
More Info
Join 106.7 The Fan at Lorenzo Alexander's 2017 ACES Foundation Bowling Benefit - June 17th at the Bowlmor Bethesda.
Registration kicks off at 3 p.m. and the lanes open at 4 p.m. for 2-hours of bowling fun mixed with high level networking. Enjoy food and beverages, a silent auction and more.
Benefiting the ACES Foundation to help youth realize their self-worth and their capability to achieve their ambitions and dreams.
Registration kicks off at 3 p.m. and the lanes open at 4 p.m. for 2-hours of bowling fun mixed with high level networking. Enjoy food and beverages, a silent auction and more.
Benefiting the ACES Foundation to help youth realize their self-worth and their capability to achieve their ambitions and dreams.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business