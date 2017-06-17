Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | ACES Foundation Bowling Benefit

Saturday

Jun 17, 2017 – 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

5353 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan at Lorenzo Alexander's 2017 ACES Foundation Bowling Benefit - June 17th at the Bowlmor Bethesda.

Registration kicks off at 3 p.m. and the lanes open at 4 p.m. for 2-hours of bowling fun mixed with high level networking. Enjoy food and beverages, a silent auction and more.

Benefiting the ACES Foundation to help youth realize their self-worth and their capability to achieve their ambitions and dreams.
About the ACES Foundation

