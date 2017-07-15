106.7 The Fan | Grant & Danny at Moonlight Madness
More Info
Join Grant Paulsen, Danny Rouhier, and the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for Moonlight Madness with the Fairfax Adult Softball League on July 15th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Catch the free agent game between Team Grant and Team Danny before the Home Run Derby kicks off all of the action.
Catch the free agent game between Team Grant and Team Danny before the Home Run Derby kicks off all of the action.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business