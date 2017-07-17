Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | 1st Annual NOVA Hokie Club Football Kickoff Dinner

Monday

Jul 17, 2017 – 5:30 PM

12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22033 Map

More Info

Virginia Tech Hokie Fans, join 106.7 The Fan and special guests Justin Fuente, Whit Babcock, Timothy Sands, Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop for the 1st Annual NOVA Hokie Club Football Kickoff Dinner on July 17th at the Waterford Fair Oaks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Sponsored by Pro-Task
Pro-Task Inc. | NOVA Hokie Club | More Info

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Brand New

Demand it!

Manchester Orchestra

Demand it!

Modest Mouse

Demand it!

Radiohead

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen