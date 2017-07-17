106.7 The Fan | 1st Annual NOVA Hokie Club Football Kickoff Dinner
Monday
Jul 17, 2017 – 5:30 PM
Waterford Fair Oaks
12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22033 Map
More Info
Virginia Tech Hokie Fans, join 106.7 The Fan and special guests Justin Fuente, Whit Babcock, Timothy Sands, Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop for the 1st Annual NOVA Hokie Club Football Kickoff Dinner on July 17th at the Waterford Fair Oaks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!
Sponsored by Pro-Task
