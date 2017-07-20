106.7 The Fan | The Fan Street Team at Robert Kelley's Football Camp
More Info
Catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at the Robert Kelley and Josh Norman Football Camp, coming to George Manson University July 17th through July 20th.
Football players new or experienced will learn individual and team techniques straight from experienced players and coaches themselves.
For info and registration details, visit the link below.
Football players new or experienced will learn individual and team techniques straight from experienced players and coaches themselves.
For info and registration details, visit the link below.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business