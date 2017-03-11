106.7 The Fan | 17th Annual City of Gaithersburg St. Patrick's Day Parade
Saturday
Mar 11, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
RIO Entertainment Center
9811 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Map
More Info
Join 106.7 The Fan at the 17th Annual City of Gaithersburg St. Patrick's Day Parade - March 11th at the RIO Washingtonian Center, starting at 10 a.m.
Catch us as we march in the parade with Celtic dancers, bagpipe bands, clowns, fire trucks, and more!
