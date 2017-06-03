Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | 37th Annual Herndon Festival

Saturday

Jun 3, 2017

777 Lynn St
Herndon, VA 20170 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan and join the fun at 37th Annual Herndon Festival – June 3rd starting at 12 p.m.

The Annual Herndon Festival attracts an average of 80,000 people each year. This outdoor festival provides a fun-filled experience by combining the joy of an outdoor concert with the thrill of a summertime carnival. There's something for everyone with 3 entertainment stages, kids activities, fireworks, an arts & crafts show, business expo, tons of food vendors and more!

Plus, stop by to see the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to take home awesome prizes, including a free VIP Signature Service from Jiffy Lube!

Brought to you by Yasso!
Jiffy Lube | Herndon Festival 2017 | Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Boney James

Demand it!

Najee

Demand it!

Norman Brown

Demand it!

FOURPLAY

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen