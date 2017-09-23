Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Chris Russell at Guitar Center

Saturday

Sep 23, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

14804 Baltimore Ave
Laurel, MD 20707 Map

More Info

Join Chris Russell and the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at the Guitar Center in Laurel on September 23rd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Guitar Center is not just a guitar store. Check out their huge selection of new and used drums, microphones, DJ equipment, keyboards, and more! You can play anything you want, for as long as you want. Plus receive great advice given by expert musicians.
Guitar Center

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Paramore

Demand it!

Jonas Brothers

Demand it!

Taylor Swift

Demand it!

Cassie Steele

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen