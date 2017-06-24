Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Chris Russell at The Home Depot w/ AMDRO Ant Block

Saturday

Jun 24, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

280 Fort Evans Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176 Map

More Info

Join Chris Russell, the 106.7 The Fan Street Team, and AMDRO Ant Block at The Home Depot in Leesburg on June 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AMDRO Ant Block kills ants outside so they can't come inside. Sprinkle it around the outside of your house to kill 25 different species of ants - the ones you see and the ones you don't.
AMDRO Ant Block

