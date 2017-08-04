Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | JP Flaim at Charles Tyrwhitt Grand Opening

Friday

Aug 4, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

1961 Chain Bridge Rd
Mc Lean, VA 22102 Map

More Info

Join JP of The Sports Junkies at the grand opening of Charles Tyrwhitt at Tysons Corner Center on Friday, August 4th starting at 12 p.m. The first 50 guests receive a free shirt. Plus, enjoy 20% off of everything in store, and receive a goody bag with every purchase!

At Charles Tyrwhitt, they endeavor to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality. To top this off they provide exemplary customer service, with smashing prices and a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure.
Charles Tyrwitt

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Drake

Demand it!

Chris Brown

Demand it!

Alicia Keys

Demand it!

Usher

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen