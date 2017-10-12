The Junkies Poker Open is back and this year, we are bringing it to the Junkie's original stomping grounds, Prince George's County, MD!



Join the Junkies on Thursday, October 12th at MGM National Harbor for the 16th Annual Junkies Poker Open!



The festivities begin on Wednesday, October 11th with a Welcome / Registration Party** hosted in the lobby of the MGM Theater. Then, on Thursday, 106.7 The Fan will broadcast LIVE from TAP Sports Bar starting with the Sports Junkies from 6am to 10am, followed by Grant & Danny from 10am to 2pm, and Chad Dukes ending the broadcast from 2pm to 6:30pm. Listeners may join us beginning at 8am.



The tournament begins at 11am in the MGM National Harbor Theater, which will be transformed into a state of the art poker room. Its your chance to take on the Junkies in hopes of winning the jackpot! Then, the fun continues at FELT for a post party and Thursday Night Football viewing party with The Junkies.



Presented by Potomac Metals Inc.



**Tournament registrants must be at 21 years of age or older. Buy in will be cash only.