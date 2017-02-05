Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Big Game Viewing Party at TAP Sports Bar

Sunday

Feb 5, 2017 – 4:00 PM

101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Map

More Info

Join The Sports Junkies and 106.7 The Fan at TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor for our Big Game Viewing Party and live broadcast on February 5th starting at 4 p.m.

With over 90 TV's and an epic menu and lineup of drinks, it's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar.

