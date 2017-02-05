106.7 The Fan | Big Game Viewing Party at TAP Sports Bar
More Info
Join The Sports Junkies and 106.7 The Fan at TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor for our Big Game Viewing Party and live broadcast on February 5th starting at 4 p.m.
With over 90 TV's and an epic menu and lineup of drinks, it's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar.
With over 90 TV's and an epic menu and lineup of drinks, it's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business