Saturday

Apr 1, 2017 – 11:00 AM

101 MGM National Avenue
Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Map

Join Cakes at the MGM National Harbor for the Chance For Life Poker Tournament on Saturday, April 1st starting at 11 a.m.

The area's most dynamic charity poker tournament is back! It's a Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament with 600 amateur players who will compete. The winner will receive a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
Chance For Life

