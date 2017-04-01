106.7 The Fan | Cakes at Chance For Life Poker Tournament
Join Cakes at the MGM National Harbor for the Chance For Life Poker Tournament on Saturday, April 1st starting at 11 a.m.
The area's most dynamic charity poker tournament is back! It's a Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament with 600 amateur players who will compete. The winner will receive a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
