Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Final Four Watch Party at TAP Sports Bar

Saturday

Apr 1, 2017 – 5:00 PM

101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Map

More Info

Join JP, Cakes, and 106.7 The Fan at TAP Sports Bar at the MGM National Harbor on April 1st starting a 5 p.m. for our Final Four Watch Party!

It's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar with over 90 televisions and an epic food and drink line up, it's the perfect place to catch all of the Final Four action!
TAP Sports Bar

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Lucero

Demand it!

Drive-By Truckers

Demand it!

Ryan Adams

Demand it!

Wilco

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia