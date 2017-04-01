106.7 The Fan | Final Four Watch Party at TAP Sports Bar
Saturday
Apr 1, 2017 – 5:00 PM
TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Map
Join JP, Cakes, and 106.7 The Fan at TAP Sports Bar at the MGM National Harbor on April 1st starting a 5 p.m. for our Final Four Watch Party!
It's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar with over 90 televisions and an epic food and drink line up, it's the perfect place to catch all of the Final Four action!
