Thursday

Mar 16, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Map

Join 106.7 The Fan for March Madness at TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor on Thursday, March 16th. 106.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from TAP Sports Bar with Grant and Danny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Chad Dukes vs. The World from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar. With over 90 televisions and an epic food and drink line up, it's the perfect place to catch all of the round of 64!

