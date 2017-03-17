Join 106.7 The Fan for March Madness at TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor on Friday, March 17th. 106.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from TAP Sports Bar with Grant and Danny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Chad Dukes vs. The World from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



It's game day every day at TAP Sports Bar. With over 90 televisions and an epic food and drink line up, it's the perfect place to catch all of the round of 64!