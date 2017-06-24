Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Andy Pollin at Performance Bicycle of Rockville

Saturday

Jun 24, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

1667 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852 Map

More Info

Join Andy Pollin and the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at the Performance Bicycle in Rockville on June 24th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meet 106.7 The Fan's Andy Pollin, check out the great deals and test ride one of the electric bikes, now available at Performance Bicycle. See why electric bikes are a revolution in cycling!
Performance Bicycle of Rockville

