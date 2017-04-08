Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Chris Russell at Lowe's

Saturday

Apr 8, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1330 Stafford Market Pl
Stafford, VA 22556 Map

More Info

Join Chris Russell, 106.7 The Fan and Pennington Grass Seed at the Lowe's in Stafford on April 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pennington One Step Complete is the easiest way to grow the dense green lawn that you have always wanted this spring! Plus, play trivia and enter a raffle for your chance to take home great prizes!

