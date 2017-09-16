Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Chad Dukes at Tysons Biergarten Oktoberfest Kick-Off

Saturday

Sep 16, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

8346 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22181 Map

More Info

Join Chad Dukes and 106.7 The Fan for the kick off of Oktoberfest at Tysons Biergarten on Saturday, September 16th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Featuring a tapping of the ceremonial keg, dozens of craft beers, live music, and much more. Plus, visit the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to take home cool prizes.
Tysons Biergarten

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Daft Punk

Demand it!

Pink Floyd

Demand it!

Chemical Brothers

Demand it!

Massive Attack

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen