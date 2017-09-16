106.7 The Fan | Chad Dukes at Tysons Biergarten Oktoberfest Kick-Off
More Info
Join Chad Dukes and 106.7 The Fan for the kick off of Oktoberfest at Tysons Biergarten on Saturday, September 16th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Featuring a tapping of the ceremonial keg, dozens of craft beers, live music, and much more. Plus, visit the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to take home cool prizes.
Featuring a tapping of the ceremonial keg, dozens of craft beers, live music, and much more. Plus, visit the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to take home cool prizes.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business