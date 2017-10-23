Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | The Sports Junkies Pregame Show at Tysons Biergarten

Monday

Oct 23, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

8346 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22181 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan at Tysons Biergarten on Monday, October 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for The Sports Junkies Pregame Show!

The Sports Junkies will be broadcasting live from Tysons Biergarten, breaking down everything you need to know before Washington visits division rival Philadelphia for a prime time showdown.

Relax inside any of Tysons Biergarten's three floors or outside on their 10,000 square foot patio with over a hundred craft beers, sixty whiskeys, Sunday Ticket, and their signature eighteen wings for $8. Watch any game on their seventeen TV's or one of their many projectors.

Tysons Biergarten is your new football home theatre this season.

Presented by Dulles Motorcars.
Tysons Biergarten | Dulles Motorcars

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Jeff Foxworthy

Demand it!

Blue Collar Comedy

Demand it!

Ron White

Demand it!

Larry The Cable Guy

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen