Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | The Sports Junkies Pregame Show at Tysons Biergarten

Sunday

Oct 29, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:25 PM

8346 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22181 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan at Tysons Biergarten on Sunday, October 29th from 2 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. for The Sports Junkies Pregame Show!

The Sports Junkies will be broadcasting live from Tysons Biergarten, breaking down everything you need to know before Dallas comes to town to take on Washington in a heated division game.

Relax inside any of Tysons Biergarten's three floors or outside on their 10,000 square foot patio with over a hundred craft beers, sixty whiskeys, Sunday Ticket, and their signature eighteen wings for $8. Watch any game on their seventeen TV's or one of their many projectors.

Tysons Biergarten is your new football home theatre this season.

Presented by Dulles Motorcars.
Dulles Motorcars | Tysons Biergarten

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Kings of Leon

Demand it!

Madness

Demand it!

The Specials

Demand it!

The Who

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen