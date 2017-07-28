Join the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf - July 28th starting at 5:30 p.m.



Catch the action as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs take on the Lancaster Barnstormers with the title of First Half Freedom Division Champions on the line.



The Blue Crabs will be looking to celebrate their 10th Anniversary Season by making the playoffs for the eighth time in franchise history. The game is a make-up from a May 25th match-up that was postponed due to weather. The Blue Crabs and Barnstormers finished the first-half tied for first place in the Freedom Division, setting up the winner-take-all match-up.



The Blue Crabs are offering specially priced $10 tickets for the night by using the promo code “CHAMPS” at checkout. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates that night will receive a t-shirt to commemorate the historic occasion.



For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.somdbluecrabs.com.