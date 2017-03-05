106.7 The Fan | 106.7 The Fan at Lindsay Buick GMC
Join the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at Lindsay Buick GMC in Warrenton for an exclusive meet and greet with TJ Oshie and Karl Alzner on March 5th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The first 100 attendees that register will receive a mini wooden hockey stick to be signed by the players. Throughout the afternoon, Lindsay Buick GMC will be doing raffles throughout the event with giveaways including gear signed by the players.
