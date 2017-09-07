106.7 The Fan | 2017 Kickoff Watch Party w/ Grant & Danny
More Info
Join Grant & Danny and 106.7 The Fan at Public Bar in Dupont Circle on Thursday, September 7th starting at 8:30 p.m. for our 2017 Kickoff Watch Party!
Football season kicks off as the defending champions of New England open the season against Kansas City.
DC's #1 Sports Station meets DC's #1 Sports Fan at DC's #1 Sports bar. Public Bar DC.
