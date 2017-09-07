Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | 2017 Kickoff Watch Party w/ Grant & Danny

Thursday

Sep 7, 2017 – 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

1214 18th St NW B
Washington, DC 20036 Map

More Info

Join Grant & Danny and 106.7 The Fan at Public Bar in Dupont Circle on Thursday, September 7th starting at 8:30 p.m. for our 2017 Kickoff Watch Party!

Football season kicks off as the defending champions of New England open the season against Kansas City.

DC's #1 Sports Station meets DC's #1 Sports Fan at DC's #1 Sports bar. Public Bar DC.
Public Bar

