106.7 The Fan | 2017 Season Preview w/ Kirk Cousins

Sunday

Aug 20, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

Washington Quarterback Kirk Cousins joins Grant & Danny and 106.7 The Fan at our DC Lottery Live studios for an exclusive interview where they'll preview the upcoming 2017 Season.

You can join us for this exclusive interview, but your only way in is to win! Listen to Grant and Danny all week long for your chance to win a pair of passes and get the inside scoop on the 2017 Season from the franchise Quarterback himself.

For more details on how to win your way in, visit thefandc.com/contests

Presented by Lindsay Cars - You'll Love It at Lindsay.
