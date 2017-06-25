Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | 25th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Saturday

Jun 24 - Jun 25, 2017

555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20001

More Info

If you love great barbecue, you’ll love the 25th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle – coming June 24th and 25th on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Join 106.7 The Fan and celebrate the art of cooking and delight of eating and enjoy free food samples, 30 live bands across 3 stages, exhibits, and much, much more. Come see celebrity chefs Myron Mixton, Tuffy Stone, Moe Cason and more!

Sponsored by Yasso Yogurt.
USO of Metropolitan DC and Baltimore Fundraiser | Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle | Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt

