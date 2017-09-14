Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Bish and Cakes at 6th Annual Hulkower Hold Em' Casino Games & Tailgate Party

Thursday

Sep 14, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

421 7th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004 Map

More Info

Catch Bish and Cakes at The Colon Cancer Alliance's 6th Annual Hulkower Hold'em Casino Games and Tailgate Party on September 14th at the District Architecture Center starting at 6 p.m.

Enjoy a night of poker and casino games, a silent auction, special player appearances, savory bites and sips, prize drawings, and viewing of the Thursday Night Football game.

Benefiting the Colon Cancer Alliance and the Mark Hulkower Fund.
Hulkower Hold Em' | More Info

