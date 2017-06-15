Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Chalk Talk w/ Bobby Boswell

Thursday

Jun 15, 2017 – 5:30 PM

1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

DC United Fans! Join 106.7 The Fan and special guest Bobby Boswell at our DC Lottery Live studios for a DC United Chalk Talk on June 15th starting at 5:30 p.m.

Meet the star defender and get the inside scoop on the DC United's 2017 season!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Eric Clapton

Demand it!

Bonnie Raitt

Demand it!

Norah Jones

Demand it!

Fleetwood Mac

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen