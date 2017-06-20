Join 106.7 The Fan and the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy for an exclusive opportunity to see Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred interviewed LIVE on the Grant & Danny Show. The Commissioner will speak on a wide range of topics, including what Major League Baseball is doing to appeal to younger and more diverse audiences and how it supports development programs like the Nationals Youth Academy. Spots are extremely limited, so reserve your ticket today!



All proceeds will directly support the Academy’s mission of providing holistic youth development programs to youth living East of the Anacostia river.