Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Commissioner Rob Manfred w/ Grant & Danny at DC Lottery Live

Tuesday

Jun 20, 2017 – 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan and the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy for an exclusive opportunity to see Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred interviewed LIVE on the Grant & Danny Show. The Commissioner will speak on a wide range of topics, including what Major League Baseball is doing to appeal to younger and more diverse audiences and how it supports development programs like the Nationals Youth Academy. Spots are extremely limited, so reserve your ticket today!

All proceeds will directly support the Academy’s mission of providing holistic youth development programs to youth living East of the Anacostia river.
Commissioner Rob Manfred at DC Lottery Live | Tickets

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

The Black Keys

Demand it!

Taylor Swift

Demand it!

Muse

Demand it!

Skrillex

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen