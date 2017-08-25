Washington Events

Friday

Aug 25, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

1500 South Capitol Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

Catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team on August 25th at the The Bullpen, outside of the Navy Yard Metro on Half Street, and all around Nats Park. They'll have your official 106.7 The Fan K-Cards for you on your way to see the Nats take on New York!

Presented by Elephant Auto Insurance.
