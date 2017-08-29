106.7 The Fan | Grab Your K-Card from the 106.7 The Fan Street Team
Tuesday
Aug 29, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Half Street Fairgrounds
1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
Catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team on August 29th at the The Bullpen, outside of the Navy Yard Metro on Half Street, and all around Nats Park. They'll have your official 106.7 The Fan K-Cards for you on your way to see the Nats take on Miami!
Presented by Elephant Auto Insurance.
