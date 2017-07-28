Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Grant & Danny at Nationals Youth Baseball Academy Season Finale

Friday

Jul 28, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

3675 Ely Pl SE
Washington, DC 20019 Map

More Info

Join Grant and Danny, the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, and 106.7 The Fan as we broadcast live from their season finale event, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28th.

