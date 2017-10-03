Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Grant vs Danny Mushball Classic

Tuesday

Oct 3, 2017 – 6:00 PM

3675 Ely Pl SE
Washington, DC 20019 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan for our Mushball Classic on October 3rd at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy starting at 6 p.m.

Catch the action as Team Grant takes the field against Team Danny in an epic showdown for bragging rights.

Presented by the Fairfax Adult Softball League.
Fairfax Adult Softball League | Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

