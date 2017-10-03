106.7 The Fan | Grant vs Danny Mushball Classic
Tuesday
Oct 3, 2017 – 6:00 PM
Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy
3675 Ely Pl SE
Washington, DC 20019 Map
More Info
Join 106.7 The Fan for our Mushball Classic on October 3rd at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy starting at 6 p.m.
Catch the action as Team Grant takes the field against Team Danny in an epic showdown for bragging rights.
Presented by the Fairfax Adult Softball League.
