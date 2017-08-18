Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | John Wall Family Foundation's Back to School Field Day

Friday

Aug 18, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

1701 Gales Street NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map

More Info

Catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team on Friday, August 18th at the John Wall Family Foundation's Back to School Field Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rosedale Community Center in Northeast D.C.

This year's annual event will provide up to 250 students with a field day atmosphere as they receive backpacks filled with school supplies. Enjoy food, interactive activities, games, vendors, music and giveaways.
John Wall Family Foundation

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Jim Gaffigan

Demand it!

Maria Bamford

Demand it!

Dave Attell

Demand it!

Daniel Tosh

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen