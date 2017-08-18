106.7 The Fan | John Wall Family Foundation's Back to School Field Day
Friday
Aug 18, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rosedale Community Center & Library
1701 Gales Street NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map
More Info
Catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team on Friday, August 18th at the John Wall Family Foundation's Back to School Field Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rosedale Community Center in Northeast D.C.
This year's annual event will provide up to 250 students with a field day atmosphere as they receive backpacks filled with school supplies. Enjoy food, interactive activities, games, vendors, music and giveaways.
