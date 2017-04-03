106.7 The Fan | Opening Day Block Party
Join 106.7 The Fan for our Opening Day Block Party on Monday, April 3rd at Canal Park!
Pregame with us before first pitch with live music, food trucks, beer and much more! Plus, 106.7 The Fan will be broadcasting live from the party. It all starts at 10 a.m. at 2nd and M Streets, just three blocks away from Nats Park.
Sponsored by Bad Wolf Brewing Company.
