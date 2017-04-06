Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Pregame at The Fairgrounds w/ 106.7 The Fan

Monday

Apr 3 - Apr 6, 2017

1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

Join 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds starting two hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.

Enjoy amazing music, delicious food, and drinks before your Nationals take on the Marlins this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.

