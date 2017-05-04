Washington Events

Friday

Apr 28 - May 4, 2017

1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

Join 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds starting two hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.

Enjoy amazing music, delicious food, and drinks before your Nationals take on the Mets and Diamondbacks this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.

On Friday, April 28th, catch the Maryland Highway Safety Office at The Fairgrounds! While you're visiting, try their Distracted Driver Simulator. Maryland Highway Safety Office, dedicated to saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing motor vehicle crashes.
