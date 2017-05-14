Join 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds starting two hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.



Enjoy amazing music, delicious food, and drinks before your Nationals take on the Orioles and Phillies this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.



On Friday May 12th, 106.7 The Fan will be joined by The Purple Heart Foundation at the Fairgrounds. Stop by to play games and make a donation to the Purple Heart Foundation.