Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Pregame at The Fairgrounds w/ 106.7 The Fan

Tuesday

May 23 - May 28, 2017

1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Catch 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds 2 hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.

Enjoy amazing music, delicious food and drinks before your Nationals take on the Mariners and Padres this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.

On Friday, May 26th, The Purple Heart Foundation joins 106.7 The Fan at The Fairgrounds. Stop by, play games, win prizes, and make a donation to the Purple Heart Foundation!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Pink Floyd

Demand it!

Black Sabbath

Demand it!

Led Zeppelin

Demand it!

Deep Purple

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen