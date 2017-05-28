Catch 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds 2 hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.



Enjoy amazing music, delicious food and drinks before your Nationals take on the Mariners and Padres this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.



On Friday, May 26th, The Purple Heart Foundation joins 106.7 The Fan at The Fairgrounds. Stop by, play games, win prizes, and make a donation to the Purple Heart Foundation!