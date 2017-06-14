Washington Events

Friday

Jun 9 - Jun 14, 2017

1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

Catch 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds 2 hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.

Enjoy amazing music, delicious food and drinks before your Nationals take on the Rangers and Braves this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.

