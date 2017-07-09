Washington Events

Jul 3 - Jul 9, 2017

1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003

Join 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds starting two hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park this home-stand.

Enjoy amazing music, delicious food, and drinks before your Nationals take on the Mets and the Braves this week. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to grab awesome prizes.

On Monday, July 3rd, Chick-fil-A joins the pregame festivities at the Half Street Fairgrounds! Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with its first seasonal sandwich: the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. Come learn all there is to know about their newest sandwich when you visit the Half Street Fairgrounds.

