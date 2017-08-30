Washington Events

Friday

Aug 25 - Aug 30, 2017

1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Join 106.7 The Fan at the Half Street Fairgrounds starting two hours before first pitch as you head over to Nationals Park next home-stand.

Enjoy amazing music, delicious food, and drinks before your Nationals take on the Mets and Marlins. Plus, hang out with the 106.7 The fan Street Team for your chance to grab amazing prizes.

On Friday, August 25th, the Purple Heart Foundation joins 106.7 The Fan at The Fairgrounds! Stop by beginning at 5 p.m. to play games, take home cool prizes, and make a donation to the Purple Heart Foundation.

