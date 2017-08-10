Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Ringside with Jim Ross Featuring Chad Dukes at DC Improv

Thursday

Aug 10, 2017 – 8:00 PM

1140 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20036 Map



Join 106.7 The Fan on August 10th at the DC Improv for "Ringside with Jim Ross" Featuring Chad Dukes.

To most fans, "Good Ole J.R." is the voice of professional wrestling. His career as an announcer and executive has spanned decades and continents. Now he's returning to the nation's capital to share more stories from his incredible life. You can get a ringside seat for an evening with one of the industry's most influential and unforgettable personalities. The night closes with a no-holds-barred question-and-answer session.




