106.7 The Fan | The Scherzer Showdown Fantasy Football Draft
More Info
Catch Grant and Danny and 106.7 The Fan at The Scherzer Showdown Fantasy Football Draft on September 9th at Hill Country BBQ Market. Hosted by Max and Erica Scherzer.
All proceeds benefiting the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
All proceeds benefiting the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business