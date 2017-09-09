Washington Events

Saturday

Sep 9, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

410 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004 Map

Catch Grant and Danny and 106.7 The Fan at The Scherzer Showdown Fantasy Football Draft on September 9th at Hill Country BBQ Market. Hosted by Max and Erica Scherzer.

All proceeds benefiting the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
