106.7 The Fan | Truckeroo
Friday
Aug 4, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Half Street Fairgrounds
1201 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
Catch 106.7 The Fan for Truckeroo at The Fairgrounds on Friday, August 4th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Enjoy live music, cold drinks, delicious food, from the hottest food trucks in DC and more! Plus, catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to win cool prizes.
Enjoy live music, cold drinks, delicious food, from the hottest food trucks in DC and more! Plus, catch the 106.7 The Fan Street Team for your chance to win cool prizes.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business